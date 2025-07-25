Search for 'armed and dangerous' suspect in Coweta County underway

article

The Brief Coweta County deputies are searching for an armed and dangerous suspect last seen near Potts Road and Emmett Young Road. The suspect has multiple warrants from other jurisdictions and fled from CCSO units early Friday morning. Residents are urged to avoid the area and call 911 immediately if they see the suspect.



Authorities are actively searching for an "armed and dangerous" suspect who fled from Coweta County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) units on Thursday.

What they're saying:

The suspect, who has multiple warrants from other jurisdictions, was last seen in the area of Potts Road and Emmett Young Road, according to a social media post. Law enforcement officers are currently using tracking K-9s in the search.

What you can do:

Residents are urged to avoid the area and not approach the suspect. Anyone who spots the individual is asked to call 911 immediately rather than attempting to make contact.

The search was still active as of 6:20 a.m. Friday. FOX 5 Atlanta is reaching out for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.