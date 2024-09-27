What to do if your home or vehicle is flooded because of Hurricane Helene

article

Hurricane Helene is expected to dump several inches, with the possibility of a foot of rain in some areas, as it tears through the state of Georgia. Depending on where you live, your home and/or vehicle may be flooded. Here is some information on what to do if that happens to you.

What to Do if Your Home is Flooded

Turn off power : If you can safely reach the main power switch without standing in water, turn it off. If you must enter standing water, call an electrician—do not attempt it yourself.

Check the electrical system : Have an electrician inspect your home's electrical system before turning the power back on.

Smell gas? : If you suspect a gas leak, turn off the main gas valve, open windows, and leave immediately. Contact your gas company or emergency services. Avoid using lights or anything that could spark. Wait for the all-clear before returning.

Ventilate your home : If your home has been closed for several days, open doors and windows for at least 30 minutes to air it out before staying inside for long.

Mold and contamination: If your home was flooded and closed up, assume mold is present. Floodwater may also be contaminated with sewage.

Once it’s safe to enter, begin drying out your home to prevent further damage. Here are some steps to follow, based on tips from Progressive.com:

Wear protective gear : Use rubber boots and gloves, as floodwaters may contain hazardous materials or sewage. Homes built before 1978 may also have lead-based paint particles.

Dry it out : Use a wet/dry vacuum or hire a professional to prevent mold from spreading.

Remove damaged items : Take everything touched by the floodwater out of the house. Solid wood furniture may be salvaged, but carpets and most other items should be discarded.

Electrical safety : If wiring or breakers were submerged, have an electrician inspect the system before restoring power.

Discard flood-damaged food : Any food that came in contact with floodwater should be thrown out.

Remove drywall: Cut out damaged drywall at least one foot above the waterline to prevent further water damage. If your insurance adjuster hasn’t inspected the damage, save a piece of the wet drywall for them.

What to Do with Belongings After a Flood

FEMA.gov offers these tips for saving your family treasures:

Air-dry gently : Avoid using hair dryers, irons, ovens, or prolonged sunlight to dry items, as these can cause irreversible damage.

Handle with care : Wet heirlooms are fragile, so handle them gently and separate damp materials.

Clean gently : Use soft brushes or cloths to remove dirt and debris from fragile items.

Save photos : Rinse photos in clean water and air-dry them on a plastic screen or paper towel.

Prioritize: You may not be able to save everything, so focus on what’s most important.

What to Do if Your Vehicle is Flooded

If your car has comprehensive coverage, it likely includes damage from flooding, falling trees, hail, fire, and vandalism. If your car was in your garage, contact your homeowners insurance first.

If your car has been flooded, take these steps:

Don’t start it : If water entered the engine, transmission, or fuel system, starting the car could cause more damage. If the water didn’t reach the doors and the interior is dry, the car may be okay—but have a professional check it first.

Take photos : Document the damage to your car.

Disconnect the battery : This will prevent electrical shocks and further damage.

Start drying it out : Open the doors and windows to ventilate the car and avoid mold.

Check the oil : If water is present, change the oil and transmission fluid. Do this again after driving several hundred miles if the car is salvageable.

Check electrical components and fuel system : Ensure they are free of damage or corrosion.

Remove personal items: Take out and dry any personal belongings from the car.

For minor flooding, use a shop vacuum to remove water from carpets and upholstery. Mats should be dried separately, and you may need to remove the carpeting for deeper cleaning. If the water level was high, especially in saltwater, it’s likely the car will need major repairs or be a total loss.

Check your auto policy to see if rental car coverage is included.

If your vehicle was submerged beyond the engine, it is probably a total loss.