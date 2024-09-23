Atlanta weather: Powerful tropical cyclone will impact Georgia

In brief: Major hurricane forecasted to impact the Southeast, including a potential threat to Georgia by the end of the week. Metro Atlanta residents advised to prepare for weather changes such as high winds and heavy rain; potential tropical storm conditions expected Thursday and Friday. Weather system currently known as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 may be named "Helene," with the possibility of becoming a major hurricane. Forecast models suggest significant impacts for metro Atlanta and north Georgia, with concerns about heavy rainfall, flash flooding, and tornadoes. NOAA predicts an above-average Atlantic hurricane season with up to 25 named storms, including several major hurricanes.



The Southeast is bracing for the threat of a major hurricane which is forecasted to push into the Florida panhandle and through the heart of Georgia by the end of the week.

While the system will likely weaken to a tropical storm as it reaches metro Atlanta, residents should be weather aware and prepare now for the potential of high winds, heavy rains, deadly lightning, and even a possible tornado.

"At this point, I don’t want you to move anything around, I just want you to have a ‘plan B’ in mind, especially for Thursday and Friday if you have something that involves being outside," said FOX 5 Storm Team meteorologist Jonathan Stacey.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine

Right now, the weather system is designated as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9, and the National Hurricane Center is expected to name it "Helene" in the coming days.

"It’s one of these kinds of things where it’s a step-by-step process, a day-by-day situation, so it’s really as every day passes, we’ll have more information that can help you better plan," Stacey said.

While the strength and intensity of this system remain uncertain, the track forecast continues to suggest the system will move into the eastern Gulf of Mexico later this week, bringing the potential for significant impacts to metro Atlanta and north Georgia.

"It could certainly become a major hurricane, which is Category 3," Brad Reinhart, a senior hurricane specialist at the center, said in a phone interview. "People in the Florida Panhandle and the west coast of Florida certainly need to pay close attention."

Reinhart said that it’s too early to forecast where it might make landfall. He warned "there’s always some potential" for it to strengthen into a Category 4 storm but added that it might not be the most likely outcome.

"It’s a pretty aggressive forecast for intensification over the next few days," he said. "People need to remain on high alert."

Very warm sea temperatures are forecast to fuel the formation of a tropical storm, which is forecast to quickly strengthen into a hurricane thanks to favorable conditions that include a moist atmosphere, which supports thunderstorm development, and light upper-level winds at more than 10,000 feet, Reinhart said.

The cluster of storms was located about 105 miles southwest of Grand Cayman on Monday. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and was moving north-northwest at 7 mph.

Helene’s timing and threat in Atlanta

The potential impact window for the metro Atlanta area is currently projected to begin as early as Wednesday night and extend through Saturday, with the most likely period of concern being Thursday and Friday. However, as forecast models continue to develop, this timeframe will be refined. Keep an eye on the latest updates as the system evolves.

Given the size and potential track of this system, there are several potential hazards for our region, including heavy rainfall and flash flooding. River flooding may also occur, especially in low-lying or flood-prone areas. Some models show up to six inches of rain with isolated totals as high as 10 inches.

Strong gusts could down trees and power lines, resulting in scattered power outages, and short-lived tornadoes. Isolated tornadoes may also develop as the system moves inland.

It’s important to remember that tropical systems can have widespread effects, with impacts felt far from the center. Don’t focus solely on the storm’s track; conditions can worsen well in advance of the storm’s arrival.

"At this point, the cone has now shifted back to the west. You’re going to hear me, throughout this entire week, say that a western solution is our worst outcome," Stacey said. "An eastern solution, for us here in north Georgia, is a better outcome because it will be on the left side of the storm, and we will likely avoid the brunt of the storm’s greatest impacts."

Stacey says the cone will likely shift as the week progresses and residents should pay close attention.

Helene will be the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average Atlantic hurricane season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures. It forecasts 17 to 25 named storms, with four to seven major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher.