Hurricane Helene: What to do before a hurricane to prepare

As Hurricane Helene approaches, here is what you should be doing to prepare:

1. Monitor Weather Updates

2. Create a Family Emergency Plan

Identify a safe room or the safest area of your home.

Designate a meeting place in case of evacuation.

Share contact information with family members.

Make an emergency contact list of local authorities and family members.

3. Prepare an Emergency Kit

Water: At least one gallon per person per day for three days.

Food: Three-day supply of non-perishable food.

First Aid Kit: Include essential medications and basic first aid supplies.

Tools: Flashlights, extra batteries, multi-tool, matches, and duct tape.

Personal Items: Clothing, sturdy shoes, blankets, and hygiene supplies.

Important Documents: Store insurance policies, identification, and bank records in a waterproof container.

Cash: ATMs may not work during a power outage.

Cell Phone and Chargers: Portable power banks or solar chargers.

4. Secure Your Home

Windows: Install storm shutters or board up windows with plywood.

Doors: Reinforce doors, especially garage doors.

Outdoor Furniture and Equipment: Bring inside any items like lawn furniture, grills, and tools.

Trees and Branches: Trim branches that could fall on your house.

Sump Pump and Drains: Clear debris to prevent flooding.

5. Evacuation Preparation

Know Evacuation Routes: Familiarize yourself with your area's evacuation zones and routes. Familiarize yourself with your area's evacuation zones and routes. Georgia evacuation routes

Fuel Up: Fill your car’s gas tank and ensure your vehicle is in good working condition.

Accommodation: Have a plan for where you’ll go if evacuation is ordered (shelters, hotels, or with friends/relatives).

Pets: Make arrangements for pets, as many shelters do not allow them. Pack pet food, water, and any medications. Make arrangements for pets, as many shelters do not allow them. Pack pet food, water, and any medications. Click here for more information.

6. Protect Your Finances

Review Insurance Policies: Make sure you have adequate homeowners, flood, and wind insurance.

Document Property: Take photos or video of your home and belongings for insurance purposes.

Backup Important Documents: Store digital copies of important paperwork in cloud storage or on a portable device.

7. Power and Utilities

Backup Power Source: Consider a generator for essential appliances (follow safety guidelines).

Unplug Electronics: Unplug sensitive electronics in case of power surges.

Gas and Water: Know how to safely turn off gas, electricity, and water if instructed by authorities.

8. Communicate with Neighbors and Community

Inform neighbors about your hurricane plans.

Exchange contact information for emergency purposes.

Offer help to neighbors who may need assistance, especially elderly or disabled individuals.

9. Emergency Alerts and Apps

Download apps that provide real-time weather alerts and emergency instructions, such as FEMA, Red Cross, or your local emergency management office app.

10. Plan for Post-Hurricane Recovery

Stay Indoors Until It’s Safe: Wait for official "all-clear" announcements before leaving your home.

Stay Away from Floodwater: Avoid driving through flooded areas.

Inspect Your Home: Check for damage and contact your insurance company immediately if needed.

