Hurricane Helene: What to do before a hurricane to prepare
ATLANTA - As Hurricane Helene approaches, here is what you should be doing to prepare:
1. Monitor Weather Updates
- Stay tuned to local news (download FOX 5 news app), NOAA Weather Radio (check Walmart), or official weather apps (download FOX 5 Storm Team app).
- Georgia Public Radio, in cooperation with Georgia DOT, Georgia Emergency Management Agency (GEMA), Georgia State Patrol (GSP) and the Georgia Public Broadcasting System, will provide updates on road and traffic conditions in the event of a hurricane.
- Follow updates from reliable sources like the National Hurricane Center (NHC).
- Know the hurricane's category and projected path.
2. Create a Family Emergency Plan
- Identify a safe room or the safest area of your home.
- Designate a meeting place in case of evacuation.
- Share contact information with family members.
- Make an emergency contact list of local authorities and family members.
3. Prepare an Emergency Kit
- Water: At least one gallon per person per day for three days.
- Food: Three-day supply of non-perishable food.
- First Aid Kit: Include essential medications and basic first aid supplies.
- Tools: Flashlights, extra batteries, multi-tool, matches, and duct tape.
- Personal Items: Clothing, sturdy shoes, blankets, and hygiene supplies.
- Important Documents: Store insurance policies, identification, and bank records in a waterproof container.
- Cash: ATMs may not work during a power outage.
- Cell Phone and Chargers: Portable power banks or solar chargers.
4. Secure Your Home
- Windows: Install storm shutters or board up windows with plywood.
- Doors: Reinforce doors, especially garage doors.
- Outdoor Furniture and Equipment: Bring inside any items like lawn furniture, grills, and tools.
- Trees and Branches: Trim branches that could fall on your house.
- Sump Pump and Drains: Clear debris to prevent flooding.
5. Evacuation Preparation
- Know Evacuation Routes: Familiarize yourself with your area's evacuation zones and routes. Georgia evacuation routes.
- Fuel Up: Fill your car’s gas tank and ensure your vehicle is in good working condition.
- Accommodation: Have a plan for where you’ll go if evacuation is ordered (shelters, hotels, or with friends/relatives).
- Pets: Make arrangements for pets, as many shelters do not allow them. Pack pet food, water, and any medications. Click here for more information.
6. Protect Your Finances
- Review Insurance Policies: Make sure you have adequate homeowners, flood, and wind insurance.
- Document Property: Take photos or video of your home and belongings for insurance purposes.
- Backup Important Documents: Store digital copies of important paperwork in cloud storage or on a portable device.
7. Power and Utilities
- Backup Power Source: Consider a generator for essential appliances (follow safety guidelines).
- Unplug Electronics: Unplug sensitive electronics in case of power surges.
- Gas and Water: Know how to safely turn off gas, electricity, and water if instructed by authorities.
8. Communicate with Neighbors and Community
- Inform neighbors about your hurricane plans.
- Exchange contact information for emergency purposes.
- Offer help to neighbors who may need assistance, especially elderly or disabled individuals.
9. Emergency Alerts and Apps
- Download apps that provide real-time weather alerts and emergency instructions, such as FEMA, Red Cross, or your local emergency management office app.
10. Plan for Post-Hurricane Recovery
- Stay Indoors Until It’s Safe: Wait for official "all-clear" announcements before leaving your home.
- Stay Away from Floodwater: Avoid driving through flooded areas.
- Inspect Your Home: Check for damage and contact your insurance company immediately if needed.
