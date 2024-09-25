Hurricane Helene: Here's how to prepare for severe storms, power outages

Expand / Collapse search
Tropical Storm Watch
is in effect, Habersham County, Hart County, Franklin County, Elbert County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Lamar County, North Fulton County, Dade County, Chattooga County, Walton County, Cobb County, Gordon County, Towns County, Paulding County, Barrow County, Polk County, Banks County, Jackson County, Rockdale County, Forsyth County, Union County, Greene County, Putnam County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Bartow County, Walker County, Henry County, Dawson County, White County, Fayette County, Carroll County, Pike County, Coweta County, Hall County, Clayton County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, Morgan County, Gwinnett County, Pickens County, Lumpkin County, Clarke County, Whitfield County, Fannin County, Cherokee County, Meriwether County, Floyd County, Jasper County, South Fulton County, Spalding County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Newton County, Murray County, Heard County, Catoosa County, Madison County, Troup County, Gilmer County, Upson County, Clay County
6
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Clay County
Flood Watch
from WED 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Randolph County, Cleburne County
Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Lamar County, Upson County, Pike County, Meriwether County, Troup County, Putnam County, Jasper County, Butts County, Henry County, Spalding County, Clayton County, Fayette County, Coweta County, Heard County, Greene County, Morgan County, Newton County, Walton County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, South Fulton County, Douglas County, Carroll County, Haralson County, Oglethorpe County, Oconee County, Clarke County, Barrow County, Gwinnett County, North Fulton County, Cobb County, Paulding County, Polk County, Madison County, Jackson County, Banks County, Hall County, Forsyth County, Cherokee County, Bartow County, Floyd County, White County, Lumpkin County, Dawson County, Pickens County, Gordon County, Chattooga County, Towns County, Union County, Gilmer County, Fannin County, Murray County, Whitfield County, Catoosa County, Walker County, Dade County
Flood Watch
until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Elbert County, Hart County, Franklin County, Stephens County, Habersham County, Rabun County
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Hart County, Elbert County, Franklin County, Habersham County, Rabun County, Stephens County, Murray County, Union County, Butts County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, Newton County, Lumpkin County, Troup County, South Fulton County, Cobb County, Oconee County, Douglas County, Henry County, Rockdale County, DeKalb County, Jackson County, Madison County, Clarke County, Floyd County, Towns County, Morgan County, Gilmer County, Fayette County, Paulding County, Whitfield County, Walker County, Upson County, Barrow County, Forsyth County, Catoosa County, Polk County, White County, Clayton County, Banks County, Pike County, Heard County, Chattooga County, Putnam County, Greene County, Cherokee County, Spalding County, Dawson County, Lamar County, Meriwether County, Walton County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Haralson County, Gordon County, Hall County, Jasper County, Fannin County, Dade County, Oglethorpe County, Coweta County, Randolph County, Cleburne County, Clay County

Hurricane Helene: Here's how to prepare for severe storms, power outages

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 25, 2024 11:51am EDT
FOX 5 Atlanta

ATLANTA - Hurricane Helene is rapidly intensifying as it makes its way toward landfall in Florida and into Georgia on Thursday evening.

Helene became a tropical storm on Tuesday and grew into a hurricane on Wednesday morning. Experts expect the storm to continue gathering strength as it passes through the Gulf of Mexico.

While the effects of Helene have not hit Georgia yet, now is the time to prepare for the serious storms, flooding, and power outages expected to impact the Peach State from Thursday night to Friday morning. 

Here are suggestions from Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency about what you should and shouldn't do before, during, and after a hurricane. 

State of emergency declared ahead of Helene

Georgia has issued a state of emergency and are warning residents to be prepared for Helene.

How to prepare ahead of time for a hurricane

  • If you are in the path of the hurricane, be familiar with where you could take shelter as the storm gets closer. Make a family communication plan and familiarize yourself with your evacuation route and local shelter locations. If you have pets, make arrangements for them in advance.
  • Make a Ready kit with at least three days of supplies. That includes water, food, a flashlight, and medicine. You can find a full list of recommended items here.
  • Bring in all of your outdoor furniture, decorations, and anything else that is not tied down.
  • Fill up your car's gas tank in case of an evacuation.
  • Set your refrigerator to the coldest setting and place your valuables in a waterproof container on the highest level of your home.
  • Keep your drains and gutters free of debris and clutter. Trim or remove trees that could fall on your home.
  • Sign up for alerts through the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and National and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Weather Radio emergency alerts.
  • Charge your cell phone and any other devices you may need to be charged.

Hurricane Helene (Photo from NOAA)

What you should do during a hurricane

  • If a hurricane is likely in your area, keep alert by following the news on the TV or radio and avoid using the phone except for emergencies.
  • Fill your bathtub with water so that you have a supply for sanitary purposes.
  • If you are sheltering in place, make sure the room that you're in is away from glass doors or windows. Make sure you have all the necessary emergency supplies and remain in the shelter until the storm has passed.
  • Only use generators outdoors and keep away from windows.
  • If you are told to evacuate, leave immediately and do not pass barricades.
  • If you're driving, do not try to cross flooded roads. According to FEMA, it takes just six inches of fast-moving water to knock a person down, and just one foot of moving water to sweep a vehicle away.

When will Helene hit Georgia?

Helene continues to trek north and is intensifying. The storm could be a major hurricane before it makes landfall somewhere in the Panhandle of Florida. It is then expected to move inland, bring tropical-storm-force winds, heavy rains, lightning, and even spin-up tornadoes to north Georgia. Here's the latest from the FOX 5 Storm Team.

What to do in a power outage

  • The important thing for a power outage is preparation. Try to have your cell phone charged and a flashlight with extra batteries on hand.
  • Keep your freezer doors closed. Georgia Power says that frozen food will be able to keep for two or three days without power.
  • Once the storm is over, assume all power lines are energized. Avoid touching any downed lines or tree limbs that are touching power lines. Do not go into areas with debris or fallen trees, as power lines may be hiding in the foliage.
  • Report all power outages and downed lines to Georgia Power or your local power company.

What to do after a hurricane

  • After the hurricane has passed, keep updated on the news via TV, the radio, or the internet to see additional instructions from emergency officials.
  • Stay out of floodwaters, as it may be electrically charged or contaminated.
  • If you have evacuated, do not return to your home until you are told it is safe by local authorities. Flooding could still cause dangerous conditions on roads and unstable buildings.
  • If your home floods and does not dry properly within 24 to 48 hours, dangerous mold can develop. Here are the CDC’s guidelines on mold identification and cleanup.
  • While hurricanes can be terrifying and life-threatening experiences, taking the proper precautions and knowing what to do in any scenario can make all the difference.