Flood Watch
from WED 2:00 PM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Clayton County, Jackson County, Coweta County, Newton County, Catoosa County, Chattooga County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Lamar County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Heard County, Gordon County, Jasper County, Walker County, Paulding County, Henry County, Cobb County, White County, Putnam County, Walton County, Troup County, Haralson County, Madison County, Pike County, Whitfield County, Gilmer County, Clarke County, Murray County, Upson County, Fayette County, Oglethorpe County, Dade County, Greene County, Lumpkin County, Meriwether County, Banks County, Towns County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Fannin County, North Fulton County, Oconee County, Rockdale County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Union County, Butts County, Spalding County, Carroll County, Morgan County, Bartow County, Gwinnett County, Douglas County, Floyd County, Pickens County
2
Flood Watch
from WED 11:00 AM EDT until FRI 2:00 PM EDT, Habersham County, Stephens County, Rabun County, Franklin County, Clay County

Tropical Storm Helene cancelations/closings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated  September 24, 2024 4:04pm EDT
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - Cancelations of various events are expected ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Helene in Georgia this week. FOX 5 Atlanta is compiling a list of those cancelations and will add to it as they are received. If you have an event that is being canceled because of the weather over the next few days, send an email to newstipsatlanta@fox.com

High school football games

Johns Creek High School has announced that it is rescheduling its Friday night game to Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the same venue. All ticket links have been updated to show the correct date and time, according to the school, and all GAA passes will be updated as well. 

