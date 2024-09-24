Tropical Storm Helene cancelations/closings in metro Atlanta, North Georgia

article

Cancelations of various events are expected ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Helene in Georgia this week. FOX 5 Atlanta is compiling a list of those cancelations and will add to it as they are received. If you have an event that is being canceled because of the weather over the next few days, send an email to newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

High school football games

Johns Creek High School has announced that it is rescheduling its Friday night game to Sept. 25 at 6 p.m. at the same venue. All ticket links have been updated to show the correct date and time, according to the school, and all GAA passes will be updated as well.

