Helene to impact high school football games | Rescheduled times and dates

The FOX 5 Storm Team is closely monitoring Helene as it treks north and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane.

After making landfall in Florida, the storm is expected to push into Georgia.

MORE CLOSURES AND CANCELATIONS

Here are the latest updates:

Gainesville at Johns Creek – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

Northview at Tucker (North DeKalb Stadium) - Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Tri-Cities at Lakeside (Adams Stadium) - Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Fulton County Schools says JV games scheduled for Thursday will also be moved to Wednesday.

Did we miss an update? Email newstipsatlanta@fox.com to let us know.