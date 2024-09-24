Helene to impact high school football games | Rescheduled times and dates
ATLANTA - The FOX 5 Storm Team is closely monitoring Helene as it treks north and is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane.
After making landfall in Florida, the storm is expected to push into Georgia.
MORE CLOSURES AND CANCELATIONS
Here are the latest updates:
- Gainesville at Johns Creek – Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.
- Northview at Tucker (North DeKalb Stadium) - Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
- Tri-Cities at Lakeside (Adams Stadium) - Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
- Fulton County Schools says JV games scheduled for Thursday will also be moved to Wednesday.
Did we miss an update? Email newstipsatlanta@fox.com to let us know.