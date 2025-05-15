Watch: 4-year-old honorary firefighter rings bell after final cancer treatment

The Brief Austin Herre was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2023. He's spent most of his life in and out of hospitals and doctor's appointments and finally got to ring the cancer bell on Thursday. He was surrounded by friends, family, and firefighters.



It was a big day for a young Cherokee County boy.

After spending most of his life undergoing cancer treatment, Austin Herre rang the cancer bell, symbolizing the end of his treatment.

What they're saying:

It's the day Chelsea Herre's 4-year-old son, Austin, has been looking forward to since January 2023, when he was diagnosed with leukemia. The day he rings the cancer bell at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Arthur M. Blank Hospital.

"He's been fighting leukemia for more than half of his life," said Chelsea.

"It's been a long journey getting here and a lot of tough times, but a very exciting day," said Chad Herre, Austin's dad.

Tough is an understatement. But the Herres are grateful for all the people who have been by their side during this journey, as well as the experiences that have made some dark days a little brighter.

Local perspective:

Like the time Sandy Springs firefighters rappelled off the roof of the hospital and, on the way down, waved to the young patients through the window.

Austin got to watch it from the rooftop. For him, this was extra special. He wants to be a firefighter and has formed a special bond with the members of the Cherokee County Fire Department.

"They'll bring the fire trucks by, roll by, when he's having a bad day," said Chad.

Austin is an honorary firefighter with the department.

"I'm a leukemia survivor myself, and it touched me in a special way to see our guys interacting with him," said Chief Eddie Robinson.

The firefighters were there when Austin received an 850-square-foot tree house through Make-A-Wish Georgia. It came furnished and decorated with all the things Austin loves, from dinosaurs to firefighter gear.

"They really paid attention to what Austin likes; they really made it for him," said Chad.

What's next:

Now that Austin will spend less time at doctor's appointments, there'll be more time for him to follow his dreams.

"At some point, I really believe in my heart that Austin will become a Cherokee County Firefighter," said Chief Robinson.