MARTA Five Points Transformation Project to resume May 17

The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is resuming its $230 million transformation of Five Points Station, with major changes set to begin in May and June.

The project, paused last summer for additional planning, will restart with detours to several downtown bus routes on May 17 and the temporary relocation of customer service offices on June 6.

The first phase includes removing the large concrete canopy above the station. Future phases will introduce a new canopy, expanded pedestrian access to Broad Street, a centralized bus hub, public art, community spaces, and urban agriculture.

Transit and Service Impacts

Starting May 17, several MARTA bus routes will be detoured or relocated. Routes 3, 40, 813, 21, 49, 55, 107, and 186 will stop at Five Points on Forsyth Street. Meanwhile, routes 26, 42, and 816 will be detoured and no longer stop at Five Points. Routes 21, 42, 49, 55, 107, and 186 will terminate at Georgia State Station, while routes 26, 813, and 899 will terminate at King Memorial Station. Route 816 will terminate at Civic Center Station.

Regional bus services operated by CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will continue to operate without change.

Beginning June 6, MARTA’s RideStore, Lost & Found, Reduced Fare Office, MARTA HOPE, and the MARTA Police precinct will temporarily relocate. The new locations have not yet been announced.

Additionally, several amenities at Five Points Station will close temporarily, including restrooms, the StationSoccer field, the community garden, the MARTA Market, the information booth, and the tunnel to the federal building. Alternative restrooms will be available at nearby stations.

Project Funding

The transformation is primarily funded through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax, with an additional $13.8 million from the state of Georgia and a $25 million federal RAISE grant. MARTA's core penny tax will cover the remaining costs.

Further updates on entrance closures and temporary service locations will be announced in the coming weeks. Riders are encouraged to visit itsmarta.com for more information.