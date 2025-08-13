Chevrolet Silverado sought for fatal hit-and-run on I-75; victim identified

The Brief A tractor-trailer driver, Terrell Lowdermilk, was struck and killed by a hit-and-run vehicle, identified as a 2019 to 2022 Chevrolet Silverado, on I-75 near South Marietta Parkway. Police are reviewing witness statements and Department of Transportation camera footage to identify the driver of the Silverado, which likely has front-end damage. Authorities are urging the public to report any information about a 2019 to 2022 Chevy Silverado with recent front-end damage, with tips being accepted anonymously through Crime Stoppers and the Marietta Police Department app.



Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck who struck and killed a tractor-trailer driver early Wednesday morning on Interstate 75, shutting down multiple lanes for hours.

Crash along I-75 at South Marietta Parkway

What we know:

Investigators say the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. near the South Marietta Parkway exit.

Two tractor trailers sideswiped each other while heading north, and both drivers pulled over, one stopping on the interstate and the other on the exit ramp.

Police say the drivers got out to exchange information when another vehicle struck one of them, 36-year-old Terrell Lowdermilk of Chattanooga, who was standing in the left lane of the entrance ramp. He died at the scene.

"Both drivers trying to do the right thing got out of their vehicles and attempted to make contact with each other. It’s at that moment that now tragedy occurs," said Marietta police Officer Chuck McPhilamy.

Multiple lanes of I-75 northbound remained closed for several hours while crews cleared the scene. By 1:30 p.m., police publicly identified Lowdermilk and announced that evidence from the scene, including debris with traceable serial numbers, showed the hit-and-run vehicle was a 2019 to 2022 Chevrolet Silverado. The color is unknown, but investigators believe it has front-end damage.

"The pieces that were collected on the scene, the physical evidence, suggested the suspect vehicle was a 2019 to a 2022 Chevy Silverado," McPhilamy said.

An early morning traffic crash along I-75 at South Marietta Parkway leaves a driver dead and launches a search for a second driver in Marietta on Aug. 13, 2025. (FOX 5)

GDOT cameras

What we don't know:

Investigators are reviewing witness statements and checking Department of Transportation cameras in the area to see if any were recorded during the crash.

"The Department of Transportation has numerous cameras up and down the interstate. Our investigators are working with them to verify if any of them were active and recording during this timeframe," McPhilamy said.

As of early Wednesday afternoon, police had not identified the driver.

Have you seen a Chevy Silverado with damage?

What you can do:

Police are urging anyone who knows someone with a 2019 to 2022 Silverado that recently sustained front-end damage to come forward.

"Please, if you have any information about someone with a 2019 to 2022 Chevy Silverado with recent front end damage, please contact us," McPhilamy said.

The case is being handled through Crime Stoppers, and tips can be submitted anonymously through the Marietta Police Department app.