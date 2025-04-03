MARTA resumes $230M Five Points Station overhaul: What this means to riders
ATLANTA - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority will resume construction on its $230 million transformation of Five Points Station on May 17.
This will trigger major downtown bus route detours.
What we know:
The long-anticipated overhaul, paused last summer for further planning, begins with the deconstruction and removal of the station’s concrete canopy. The project aims to turn Atlanta’s busiest transit hub into a "vibrant city center" with upgraded connectivity, enhanced safety, and new customer amenities.
What They’re Saying
"During deconstruction, street-level station and elevator access, as well as bus access, will be maintained on Forsyth Street," MARTA said in a statement. "Rail service and transfers are not impacted and will operate as scheduled."
MARTA bus route changes
What you can do:
Starting May 17, several MARTA routes will be rerouted or will terminate at different stations to accommodate construction activity:
Routes stopping at Five Points on Forsyth Street:
- 3 – Martin Luther King Jr. Drive/Auburn Avenue
- 40 – Peachtree Street/Downtown
- 813 – Atlanta University Center
- 21 – Memorial Drive
- 49 – McDonough Boulevard
- 55 – Jonesboro Road
- 107 – Glenwood
- 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb
Routes detoured from Five Points:
- 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard
- 42 – Pryor Road
- 816 – North Highland Avenue
New Termination Points:
- Georgia State Station:21, 42, 49, 55, 107, 186
- King Memorial Station:26, 813, 899 – Old Fourth Ward
- Civic Center Station:816
Bus routes operated by regional partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will continue to run on their normal schedules.
Details on rail station entrance closures (Alabama Street, Broad Street Plaza, and Peachtree Street) and office relocations will be shared when finalized.
Dig deeper:
Beyond the canopy demolition, future phases of the Five Points project include construction of a new canopy, improvements to the centralized bus hub, a pedestrian corridor to Broad Street, and the addition of community spaces, public art, and even urban agriculture.
The project is funded primarily through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax, along with $13.8 million from the state of Georgia and a $25 million federal RAISE Grant.
