MARTA board chairwoman questions agency's leadership after audits

The Brief MARTA Board Chairwoman Jennifer Ide says she lacks confidence in CEO Collie Greenwood’s leadership amid an ongoing audit dispute with the city of Atlanta. Conflicting audits have sparked tension, with a city audit alleging $70 million in overcharges for bus services, while MARTA’s own review estimates the figure at just $865,000. More MARTA committee meetings are set for next week, but the full board won’t reconvene until April 10.



Tensions are escalating within MARTA leadership, as Board Chairwoman Jennifer Ide said this week she does not have confidence in the agency’s General Manager and CEO, Collie Greenwood.

What they're saying:

Ide made the remarks during a committee meeting while discussing a growing dispute between the city of Atlanta and the transit agency over the results of two conflicting audits.

The backstory:

Last year, a city-led audit concluded MARTA had overcharged for certain bus services by approximately $70 million. However, MARTA’s internal audit, released this year, sharply contradicted that claim—reporting the overcharge as just $865,000.

The disagreement has led to a public clash between Ide and Greenwood, with both leaders differing on how the agency should respond and move forward.

What's next:

Several MARTA committees are scheduled to meet next week to continue discussions. The full MARTA board is not expected to meet again until April 10.