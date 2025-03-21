MARTA board chairwoman questions agency's leadership after audits
ATLANTA - Tensions are escalating within MARTA leadership, as Board Chairwoman Jennifer Ide said this week she does not have confidence in the agency’s General Manager and CEO, Collie Greenwood.
What they're saying:
Ide made the remarks during a committee meeting while discussing a growing dispute between the city of Atlanta and the transit agency over the results of two conflicting audits.
The backstory:
Last year, a city-led audit concluded MARTA had overcharged for certain bus services by approximately $70 million. However, MARTA’s internal audit, released this year, sharply contradicted that claim—reporting the overcharge as just $865,000.
RELATED STORIES
- Fewer Atlantans are taking the train, but MARTA says numbers are off
- Does MARTA owe Atlanta $70M? New report claims 2024 audit is wrong
- MARTA wants public input on its NextGen Bus Network draft plan
- Atlanta mayor pulls back support for eastside Beltline rail service
- New audit finds MARTA overcharged city by millions for expanded bus, train services
The disagreement has led to a public clash between Ide and Greenwood, with both leaders differing on how the agency should respond and move forward.
What's next:
Several MARTA committees are scheduled to meet next week to continue discussions. The full MARTA board is not expected to meet again until April 10.