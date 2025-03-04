Expand / Collapse search
MARTA wants public input on its NextGen Bus Network draft plan

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 4, 2025 8:41am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
MARTA is promoting Autism Awareness/Acceptance Month this April by joining the Autism Transit Project.

  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - The Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) is asking for community feedback on its NextGen Bus Network draft plan, a proposed redesign of more than 100 bus routes aimed at improving efficiency and service across the region.

To gather public input, MARTA is hosting 18 in-person and virtual meetings over the next two weeks. These meetings will give residents the opportunity to review the draft plan, ask questions, and share their thoughts on the proposed changes. Click here for the schedule. 

In addition to the meetings, MARTA is offering an online survey where community members can provide feedback on the NextGen Bus Network. The redesign is part of MARTA’s efforts to create a smarter, faster, and more reliable transit system that meets the evolving needs of metro Atlanta riders.

The Source

  • Information for the above story was provided in a press release from MARTA. 

