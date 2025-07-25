Georgia Aquarium employee arrested in Brookhaven on child exploitation charges

The Brief Christopher Duncan, a Georgia Aquarium employee, was arrested on July 22 in Brookhaven for 66 counts of sexual exploitation of children after an ICAC investigation. Duncan was charged with computer pornography, booked into DeKalb County Jail, and released on bond; he has been suspended from his job at Georgia Aquarium. The investigation is ongoing, and Brookhaven Police are seeking additional information from the public.



A Georgia Aquarium employee who lives in Brookhaven has been arrested and charged with dozens of counts of sexual exploitation of children following an Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation, authorities said.

What we know:

Christopher Duncan, 38, was taken into custody on Tuesday after Brookhaven Police executed a search warrant at his residence.

Investigators said they received a tip that someone was downloading child sexual abuse material online.

A review of digital evidence recovered during the search led detectives to arrest Duncan on 66 counts for possessing pornographic material involving minors.

Duncan was booked into the DeKalb County Jail and was charged with computer pornography. He later released on bond.

What they're saying:

"Detectives developed sufficient probable cause based on the digital evidence collected to take Duncan into custody," the department said in a statement.

Georgia Aquarium confirmed Duncan is an employee and was immediately suspended.

"This individual was placed on immediate administrative leave pending further action," said Paige Hale, senior manager of communications at Georgia Aquarium.

What we don't know:

The investigation remains ongoing.

What they're saying:

Brookhaven Police are asking anyone with additional information to call 404-637-0600.