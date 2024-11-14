MARTA to move forward with Five Points project after reaching agreement with city

article

The Five Points MARTA Station renovation project is moving forward once again after an agreement was reached between the city and MARTA, according to the City of Atlanta.

Published reports confirm that the new plans will allow for pedestrian access throughout the construction process, addressing the primary concern that led to the project's halt in July. Under the updated arrangement, at least one station entrance will remain open at all times, ensuring access for commuters. However, this approach is expected to extend the project's overall timeline.

Details on the revised schedule and specific impacts on travel times have not yet been released, but city officials are optimistic that the renovation will improve the station’s infrastructure while maintaining access for residents and visitors.

MARTA is expected to share more information about the agreement during a meeting on Thursday of MARTA's board of directors.