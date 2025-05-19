Morgan County student brings airsoft revolver on campus

The Brief A fifth-grade student brought an airsoft revolver to a Morgan County school, leading to a swift response from school officials and law enforcement. The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is treating the incident seriously due to potential panic and safety concerns, despite no injuries occurring. Authorities are collaborating with school officials to review safety protocols and urge parents to discuss the dangers of bringing weapons to school.



A fifth-grade student at a Morgan County school brought an airsoft revolver to campus earlier today, prompting an immediate response from school officials and law enforcement, authorities said.

No one was injured in the incident, but the Morgan County Sheriff's Office said it is treating the matter with the utmost seriousness due to the potential for panic and safety concerns, even when imitation firearms are involved.

What they're saying:

"While no students or staff were harmed, this is a serious matter that we do not take lightly," Sheriff Tyler Hooks said in a statement. "Even imitation firearms can cause panic and pose real safety concerns within our schools."

The sheriff’s office is working in coordination with school officials to determine appropriate actions and to review and reinforce safety protocols.

"I want to remind all parents and guardians to speak with their children about the dangers of bringing any type of weapon, real or replica, to school," Hooks added. "The safety of our students and school staff remains our highest priority, and we will continue to take every necessary step to protect our schools and our community."