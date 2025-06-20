Free shuttle service launches in Peoplestown for residents

The Brief The new "Peoplestown Express" shuttle connects residents to transit, jobs, stores, and medical appointments, with service during peak traffic times. Riders can reserve a spot by call or text; the shuttle makes four stops and is currently free. The program is a pilot with plans to expand and may eventually charge a small fee.



Residents in Atlanta's Peoplestown neighborhood now have a new way to get around, thanks to the launch of the "Peoplestown Express" shuttle.

What we know:

The service is designed to connect people with nearby transit systems, grocery stores, workplaces, and medical appointments. Riders can reserve a spot by calling or texting the service. The shuttle will make four designated stops and operate during peak traffic hours to accommodate commuters.

At a launch event, organizers emphasized the importance of transportation in expanding access and opportunity.

What they're saying:

"This is not by happenstance that the ancestors provided this date to celebrate this event," one speaker said. "Why? Because we know that without transportation, it's very difficult to be free. It's difficult to have access to good jobs, access to good food, to have access to good opportunities."

The shuttle is currently operating as a pilot program, with hopes to expand the initiative by adding more shuttles and routes in the future. While the service is currently free, organizers say there could be a small fee introduced later on.