Missing: 33-year-old Hapeville woman last seen June 16

Hapeville police are looking for a 33-year-old Hapeville woman last seen June 16.

Police say Sara Ann Plumley was last seen in the area of Atlanta Avenue and Doug Davis Drive in Fulton County.

She was reportedly wearing a gray jogging suit. Sara was last seen driving an orange 2008 Hyunda Element with Florida tag VV18W.

The missing woman, who is 5-feet-4-inches tall and about 148 pounds, is known to frequent the Chamblee and Tucker areas.

If you have seen Sara or you know where she is, please call Hapeville Police Department at 404-768-7171.