Inmate reportedly stabbed to death at Hancock State Prison

An inmate at Georgia's Hancock State Prison has died after officials say he was stabbed multiple times with a homemade weapon in the prison yard. Hancock County Coroner Dontrelle Andrews told the Union Recorder that 34-year-old Corey July was pronounced dead on Tuesday after the stabbing. July was serving three years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon out of Floyd County.



Authorities are investigating the death of an inmate at Georgia's Hancock State Prison.

Hancock County Coroner Dontrelle Andrews told the Union Recorder that the inmate had been stabbed multiple times during an argument in the prison yard.

What we know:

According to Andrews, 34-year-old Corey July was pronounced dead on Tuesday afternoon after he was reportedly stabbed with a homemade weapon.

The Georgia Department of Corrections confirmed with FOX 5 that July had died, saying that his body will be transported to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation's crime lab.

The death is being investigated by the GDC's Office of Professional Standards.

July was serving three years for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon out of Floyd County.

He was scheduled to be released by February 2027.

What we don't know:

GDC officials did not confirm Andrews' information and officials have not identified any other inmates believed to be connected with July's killing.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing. If you have information that could help, call the Georgia Department of Corrections.