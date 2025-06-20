Music producer Sean Garrett to receive Georgia's 'Outstanding Citizen' Award

article

The Brief Sean Garrett "The Pen" will be honored at the Georgia State Capitol by Rep. Park Cannon and Atlanta City Council for his impact on music and the community.

Garrett will announce the launch of Amplify Your Music , which will donate professional-grade instruments to Atlanta middle schools to combat cuts in arts education.

The initiative is a tribute to his late mother, an educator, and reflects Garrett’s belief that public school music programs helped shape his successful career.

GRAMMY® Award-winning producer, songwriter, and recording artist Sean "The Pen" Garrett will be given the "Outstanding Citizen Award" on Friday at the Georgia State Capitol during a special ceremony hosted by Rep. Park Cannon and members of the Atlanta City Council, according to a press release.

What we know:

The event recognized Garrett’s contributions to music and his commitment to the Atlanta community. During the ceremony, Garrett will announce the launch of Amplify Your Music, a new initiative aimed at restoring access to music education in Atlanta Public Middle Schools.

As part of the program, Garrett is donating professional-grade musical instruments to schools affected by recent cuts to arts and music funding. The initiative is especially personal for Garrett, who credits his success to the music programs he experienced as a public school student in Atlanta.

What they're saying:

"Music in middle school gave me my start. This is about legacy, access, and honoring my mother’s life as a teacher," Garrett said. His late mother was a dedicated educator whose passion for learning continues to inspire his work.

With more than 56 No. 1 records to his name, Garrett has collaborated with music icons including Beyoncé, Usher, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, and Fergie.

Big picture view:

He’s using his platform to invest in the next generation of artists from the city that helped launch his career.