City leaders schedule press conference to ask MARTA to stop renovation

article

City leaders will call on MARTA today to reconsider its decision to proceed with renovations to its Five Points Station.

The project has been the subject of a back-and-forth battle between MARTA and City Hall.

Mayor Dickens has requested that the transit agency halt the intended closure, but MARTA plans to move ahead.

RECENT STORIES

Atlanta's City Council President, Doug Shipman, is expected to lead a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points MARTA station.