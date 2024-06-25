Expand / Collapse search

City leaders schedule press conference to ask MARTA to stop renovation

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 25, 2024 8:11am EDT
ATLANTA - City leaders will call on MARTA today to reconsider its decision to proceed with renovations to its Five Points Station. 

The project has been the subject of a back-and-forth battle between MARTA and City Hall. 

Mayor Dickens has requested that the transit agency halt the intended closure, but MARTA plans to move ahead. 

Atlanta's City Council President, Doug Shipman, is expected to lead a news conference at 12:30 p.m. at the Five Points MARTA station. 