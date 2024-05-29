MARTA Five Points transportation project to begin in early July

article

In a bid to enhance transit connectivity, safety, and customer amenities, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) has announced the commencement of a transformative project at the Five Points Station, slated to begin in July.

This endeavor, estimated to span approximately 18 months, will significantly affect downtown bus routes and street-level station access while leaving the platform levels of the rail station unaffected. However, all rail services are expected to continue as scheduled throughout the duration of the project.

The first phase of the project, scheduled to kick off on July 6, will initiate service impacts, primarily concerning the relocation of eight bus routes.

The following routes will go to Georgia State Station:

Route 21 – Memorial Drive

Route 42 – Pryor Road

Route 49 – McDonough Boulevard

Route 55 – Jonesboro Road

Route 186 – Rainbow Road Drive/South DeKalb

The following routes will go to King Memorial Station:

Route 26 – Marietta Street/Perry Boulevard

Route 899 – Old Fourth Ward to King Memorial Station

The following route will go to Civic Center Station:

Route 816 – North Highland Avenue

The subsequent phase, starting on July 29, will see a cessation of street-level access at Five Points Station, prohibiting customers from entering or exiting the station at that level.

Although rail services will operate normally during this phase, there will be limited elevator access for rail transfers.

Customers requiring elevator access for transfers between the North and East Lines and the South and West Lines are advised to exit at either Georgia State or Peachtree Center Stations and board a shuttle. More information regarding trip planning for elevator access can be found at www.itsmarta.com/fivepoints.

In addition to the service impacts, several service notes have been issued:

Bus routes 3, 40, and 813 will continue to stop near Five Points.

Routes operated by regional transit partners CobbLinc, Ride Gwinnett, and Xpress will run as scheduled.

MARTA Police Precinct, RideStore, Lost and Found, Reduced Fare office, and MARTA HOPE office will relocate to the parking lot at Ashby Station starting July 29.

StationSoccer, MARTA Market, and the community garden will temporarily close.

Access to tunnels to the federal building and Underground Atlanta, as well as restroom facilities at Five Points, will be unavailable starting July 29.

MARTA's ambitious transformation of Five Points Station aims to establish it as a vibrant city center with improved transit connectivity, increased safety measures, and enhanced customer amenities.

The project, with an estimated cost of approximately $230 million, is funded through the More MARTA Atlanta half-penny sales tax, supplemented by $13.8 million from the state of Georgia and a $25 million Federal RAISE Grant.

For more information and access to a partner toolkit with additional assets, please visit www.itsmarta.com/fivepoints.