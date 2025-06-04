Inmate altercation at Bibb County Jail leaves several injured

Authorities in Bibb County are investigating an aggravated assault that occurred inside the county’s law enforcement center on Wednesday.

What we know:

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, several inmates were injured during an altercation involving multiple individuals.

Details on the extent of the injuries or the number of inmates involved have not been released.

What we don't know:

The incident remains under investigation, and officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.

What's next:

Jail staff are contacting the families of the injured inmates directly.