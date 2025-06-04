Expand / Collapse search

Armed robbery at Jonesboro smoke shop: Police seek identity of second suspect

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 4, 2025 8:36pm EDT
Clayton County Police say this man is wanted in connection to an armed robbery at the A1 Smoke Shop, located at 10273 Tara Boulevard in Jonesboro on May 4, 2025. article

JONESBORO, Ga, - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Jonesboro last month.

What we know:

Clayton County police say officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the A1 Smoke Shop, located at 10273 Tara Boulevard, around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

What we don't know:

One suspect in the case has been identified, but detectives are still working to identify a second person captured in surveillance footage. 

Investigators believe the individual may have ties to the Decatur area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Montano at 770-347-0272 or by email at daniel.montano@claytoncountyga.gov.

The Source: The Clayton County Police Department provided the details and image for this article.

