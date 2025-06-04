Armed robbery at Jonesboro smoke shop: Police seek identity of second suspect

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Jonesboro last month.

What we know:

Clayton County police say officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the A1 Smoke Shop, located at 10273 Tara Boulevard, around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.

What we don't know:

One suspect in the case has been identified, but detectives are still working to identify a second person captured in surveillance footage.

Investigators believe the individual may have ties to the Decatur area.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Montano at 770-347-0272 or by email at daniel.montano@claytoncountyga.gov.