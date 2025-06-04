Armed robbery at Jonesboro smoke shop: Police seek identity of second suspect
JONESBORO, Ga, - Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in an armed robbery at a smoke shop in Jonesboro last month.
What we know:
Clayton County police say officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the A1 Smoke Shop, located at 10273 Tara Boulevard, around 3:55 p.m. on Sunday, May 4.
What we don't know:
One suspect in the case has been identified, but detectives are still working to identify a second person captured in surveillance footage.
Investigators believe the individual may have ties to the Decatur area.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Montano at 770-347-0272 or by email at daniel.montano@claytoncountyga.gov.
The Source: The Clayton County Police Department provided the details and image for this article.