Briarcliff Road's seemingly never-ending construction frustrating businesses, drivers

The Brief The Georgia Department of Transportation's project at Lavista and Briarcliff roads, intended to improve traffic, has faced significant delays, extending the completion timeline to summer 2027. Local businesses, like Briarcliff Frame Shop, are suffering financially due to reduced customer access and disruptions caused by ongoing construction. Residents express frustration over the lack of thorough planning by GDOT, leading to prolonged delays and significant neighborhood disruption.



Frustration is mounting in a DeKalb County neighborhood after a project that was supposed to improve traffic has done anything but that because construction keeps getting delayed; we are talking about the work the Georgia Department of Transportation is doing around the intersection of Lavista and Briarcliff roads.

What we know:

Construction on the Lavista and Briarcliff roads area started in 2022.

After numerous construction delays, we now know this will not be done for two more years, and people are not happy.

The Georgia Department of Transportation widening project at Briarcliff Road and Lavista also includes new turn lanes, sidewalks and ADA-compliant ramps, among other upgrades.

According to GDOT, construction was initially supposed to wrap up last July, but delays have extended the timeline until summer 2027. A spokesperson said in 2022 they had to stop work for two years while it dealt with right of way and easement issues, which then delayed utility relocation.

What they're saying:

"We are down consistently 50 to 70%, and you can tell the dips in the days when the road construction was happening, the days that this was blocked off or the road access was just miserable to get through. People don't want to come into this corner," said Pam Price, co-owner of Briarcliff Frame Shop.

Price says the family-run business is hurting. She called it a perfect storm starting with the Cheshire Bridge Road closure and now this road project.

"We knew there was going to be a little bit of road construction. What we didn't know is they're going to take the entire front of our parking lot out, to the point where delivery drivers can't even get in. Our customers think we're closed," she said.

Neighbors are frustrated that GDOT did not have all the land ready before they started construction.

"A project of this magnitude should be planned out thoroughly before it's started," said David Shirley.

Shirley has lived in the area for decades. He believes the delays are ridiculous.

"We have total disruption, we have roads that have been dug up, the trees have been cut down, the place has been made shambles," he said.

Price is hoping for help because the construction is killing her business.

"I'm now going to the landlord saying, I've got to cut staff," she said. "I've got to sit down and start reducing overhead."