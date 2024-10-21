Atlanta bar owners could save thousands with revisions to city code on alcohol licensing

The Brief The City of Atlanta has eliminated an old policy requiring multiple alcohol license fees per business venue, potentially saving owners thousands. Businesses that have already paid the extra fees this renewal season, starting Oct. 1, are eligible for refunds. Discussions on clarifying the city's noise ordinance are ongoing, with the involvement of the mayor's nightlife committee. The city's public safety committee will continue the dialogue on patio seating and noise regulations at their next meeting.



A new ordinance could save some Atlanta restaurant and bar owners thousands of dollars a year.

City leaders passed legislation Monday eliminating a prohibition-era policy that allowed double billing of alcohol license fees for businesses with multiple bars.

"This goes back to 1920s, 1930s, said Councilman Michael Julian Bond. "It’s probably trying to discourage people from having more than one physical bar in a location and, for the most, that would be a discouragement because you know $5,000 … that’s a considerable amount of money. This could be a savings of thousands of dollars."

The alcohol license renewal season started Oct. 1. Bond says bar owners who’ve already paid the additional fees can seek a refund from the city.

He tells FOX 5 Atlanta there’s another part of this legislation still in the works—clarifying the city’s noise ordinance code.

"We need to open dialogue around the noise ordinance, the requirements, all that, and again they understand that is going to take a little bit of time," Council member Alex Wan said during Monday’s meeting.

Under the current city code that was recently re-discovered, businesses found in violation of the noise ordinance could have their alcohol licenses revoked.

"We’re no longer competing for nightlife against Macon or Savannah, so our ambitions have to meet, or be balanced with, the expectations of our residents," Bond stated.

While the only change on Monday was to move it to another section of the city code, city leaders say what they are doing differently is including members of the mayor’s nightlife committee in the conversation.

"For forthcoming legislation, [they agreed] that they would discuss it with the nightlife committee before it’s introduced so that there isn’t misunderstandings about what intentions are," Bond added.

The conversation around the noise ordinance for restaurants and bars with patio seating will continue at the city’s next public safety committee meeting this upcoming Monday.