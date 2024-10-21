Family of slain teen demands max sentence for accused Walmart murderer, his girlfriend

The Brief Antavius Holton was shot and killed at a Fayetteville Walmart. In court on Monday, his family watched the surveillance video of the incident. The Holton family seeks a guilty verdict and the maximum sentence for suspect Adrian Jelks. The family also demands maximum sentencing for Jelks' girlfriend, Sandra Romero-Nunez, accused of aiding in the murder.



The family of Antavius Holton, who was fatally shot at a Fayetteville Walmart, watched surveillance footage of the incident in court. They told FOX 5 Atlanta's Eric Mock they want a guilty verdict and the maximum sentence for the man accused of killing him.

Kamira Holton reminisced about her close relationship with her older brother Antavius, who she says she was able to call for just about anything.

"He never told me, ‘no,’" she remembered with a smile. "Once I was like, ‘If you ever get tired, you can always say no,’ and he said, 'You're my sister. I'll never tell you no.'"

The 19-year-old was gunned down in the store’s entryway. Police say the shooter was 19-year-old Adrian Jelks who was an employee at the Walmart. Holton died, and a nine-year-old girl was injured.

Jeffrey Richardson, Holton’s uncle, said his nephew had a bright future ahead. Before his death, he had launched his own clothing line.

"He went from printing in the kitchen on the kitchen counter to actually making orders, you know, obviously overseas," Richardson said. "And, surprisingly, made a good amount of money doing that."

The Holton family is demanding justice, insisting on the severest penalty possible for Jelks.

"I mean, that young man, if we can call him that, he deserves to be gone and never have an opportunity to walk the free air," Richardson said frankly.

During the opening day of Jelks’ trial, family members were subjected to the graphic surveillance video from Walmart. It was a painful experience that Jevon McDowald, another of Holton's uncles, says no one should ever have to witness.

"No family should ever have to go through that. I really just watched my nephew lying on the ground, fighting for his life," he said.

The family is calling for a life sentence without parole for Jelks, labeling him a coward for his actions.

Investigators have also accused Jelks' girlfriend, 19-year-old Sandra Romero-Nunez, of murder, alleging she assisted him. The Holton family wants the maximum sentence for her as well if she is found guilty.