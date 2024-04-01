1 arrested, Fayette County Walmart shooter still on the run, police say

The woman accused of aiding the alleged shooter who killed a man and wounded a child on Friday faced a judge Monday.

Meanwhile, the alleged shooter himself, 19-year-old Adrian Jelks, is still on the run.

"We shop here every time we need groceries," said Johnny Wheeler.

Wheeler told FOX 5 he and his wife of 35 years have shopped at the Walmart on Pavilion Parkway ever since it opened. They said they couldn't recall anything like this ever happening before.

"It's sad to know that people go through violence because they can't work out a problem," Wheeler said.

Police investigators said Walmart employee Adrian Jelks opened fire just inside the entrance to the Walmart Friday night at around 10 p.m.

He killed 19-year-old Antavius Holton and wounded a 9-year-old girl.

On Monday, FOX 5 observed bullet holes in the floor of the store entrance.

FOX 5 spoke to Holton's family on Monday, but they told us the loss was too fresh for them to go on camera.

As of Monday evening, police were still searching for Jelks. They managed to arrest 19-year-old Sandra Romero-Nunez on Friday, and charged her with being a party to the crimes of murder and aggravated assault.

During her first court appearance on Monday, a Fayette County Magistrate Court judge didn’t give her a bond and referred her case to the superior court.

Wheeler said he was confident the police would catch Jelks soon.

"Hopefully he doesn't shoot anybody else, but trust me, he will be caught. They know who he is, it might take them a day or two, or a week or two, but he will be caught," Wheeler said.

Some shoppers were worried about Jelks still being on the run.

"I'm kind of scared. We can probably run into him at any time," shopper Laura Lopez said.

But others shared Wheeler’s confidence that he'd be brought to justice in no time.

"He's going to get caught," said shopper Ken Frazier. "He's going to get caught eventually, yeah. I mean, am I in fear of anything now? Nah. But he's going to get caught."

The Fayetteville Police Department said they had no updates to share on the investigation at this point.

Wheeler said Walmart should make sure proper background checks were being done, if they weren't already.

"Hopefully, there's no more employees in there such as him," Wheeler said.

Frazier said he felt it was almost impossible to know whether employees are armed or not while on the job.

"You just don't know. I mean, can you frisk all your employees? No you can't. So that's a problem, when you got 18-year-olds who can get guns wherever," Frazier said.

FOX 5 reached out to Walmart for comment, but as of publication of this article, we’re still waiting for their reply.