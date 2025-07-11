Massive lawn equipment theft uncovered in Tucker: over 100 items recovered

article

The Brief A theft investigation in Tucker led police to a home with over 100 pieces of stolen lawn equipment, resulting in one arrest and felony charges. The stolen items included chainsaws, concrete saws, backpack blowers, weed trimmers, and hedge trimmers, requiring three truckloads for transportation. Authorities praised the collaboration across multiple divisions for the successful recovery of the stolen equipment.



A major theft investigation led Tucker police to a home overflowing with stolen lawn equipment, resulting in one arrest and felony charges, authorities said on Friday.

What we know:

On July 8, a victim in Tucker used a tracking device to trace stolen lawn equipment to a residence on Chestnut Hill Circle. Officers from the South Uniform Division and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded and found the basement "packed with suspected stolen items," according to police.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared this image after a raid on a home along Chestnut Hill Circle in Tucker on July 8, 2025. (DeKalb County Police Department)

A search warrant was executed at the location, where authorities recovered more than 100 pieces of lawn equipment, including:

32 chainsaws

29 concrete saws

26 backpack blowers, two of which had defaced serial numbers

17 weed trimmers

18 hedge trimmers

Several items had reportedly been stolen earlier that same day.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared this image after a raid on a home along Chestnut Hill Circle in Tucker on July 8, 2025. (DeKalb County Police Department)

Due to the volume of equipment recovered, it took three truckloads to transport all of it. Police say more charges are likely as the investigation expands.

What we don't know:

The unidentified suspect was arrested and charged with felony counts of theft by taking, theft by receiving, and two counts of removal or alteration of identification from property.

The DeKalb County Police Department shared this image after a raid on a home along Chestnut Hill Circle in Tucker on July 8, 2025. (DeKalb County Police Department)

What they're saying:

Officials credited teamwork across several divisions for the successful recovery.

"Big thanks to Tucker CID, South CID, Uniform Officers, Property Room staff, and Fleet Maintenance for their teamwork and dedication," the department said.