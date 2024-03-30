Fayetteville Walmart shooting suspect | What we know

Police are searching for the man they say opened fire in a Fayetteville Walmart, sending two people to the hospital, including a 9-year-old girl.

One of the victims, 19-year-old Antavius Holton of Riverdale died from his injuries. The nine-year-old girl is expected to survive.

Fayetteville Police say 19-year-old Adrian Jelks is the suspected gunman. They say he was working at the Walmart when the shooting occurred.

Police responded to the store at around 10 p.m. Friday.

"Our officers were here within a minute. The pavilion, this is a place where we usually have a very large presence both part-time job and on duty officers, the suspect fled the scene within ten seconds from when the shooting occurred. But we wer able to identify him through video and the Walmart employees," Fayetteville Chief of Police Scott Gray said.

Police say Jelks fled in a vehicle which was later found abandoned.

Investigators say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.

"The juvenile victim at this time we believe was an innocent bystander and was just hit by a stray bullet being fired by the suspect." Chief Gray said.

On Saturday morning, police announced they arrested 19-year-old Sandra Romero Nunez from Fayetteville. She is in the Fayette County Jail with warrants for Party to a Crime for Murder and Aggravated Assault.

Jelks is wanted for murder and aggravated assault. He is considered armed and dangerous. Police ask anyone who sees him or with information to call the Fayetteville Police Department at 770-461-4357.