Fayetteville Walmart shooting: Suspect turns himself in for fatal shooting

The alleged Fayetteville Walmart shooter has been arrested, according to police.

Adrian Jelks, 19, is accused of shooting and killing 19-year-old Antavius Holton from Riverdale and wounding a 9-year-old girl during an incident on March 29.

Jelks, who was employed at the store, reportedly turned himself into authorities.

Fayetteville Police previously arrested and charged his girlfriend, 19-year-old Sandra Romero-Nunez, for her alleged role in the incident. She was booked into Fayette County Jail.

Fayetteville Walmart shooting | What we know

A motive for the shooting has not been released. Investigators said previously they do not believe it was a random act of violence.

Fayetteville Police released the following statement:

We appreciate the community’s patience as our department worked diligently to locate Jelks. Although Jelks has been arrested, further details cannot be released, as the integrity of the investigation is of the utmost importance. Thankfully, the nine-year-old shooting victim is expected to make a full recovery and has been released from the hospital.

Jelks will most likely be charged with murder and aggravated assault.



