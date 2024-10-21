Alpharetta man charged with Jan. 6 Capitol Riot participation

article

An Alpharetta man has been arrested and charged with participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Cylester Maxwell, 42, was accused of assaulting law enforcement with a weapon during the breach at the Capitol building. His charges include felony offenses of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers using a dangerous weapon and civil disorder.

Maxwell was also charged with misdemeanor offenses of entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and act of physical violence in a Capitol building or grounds.

Cylester Maxwell (Credit: Photo provided in Statement of Facts document of evidence provided to Judge Moxila A. Upadhyaya)

Court records show he was identified in open-source video footage, marching with a crowd of rioters. Maxwell's alleged appearance on camera is time stamped from the moment he allegedly made it on Capitol grounds, to when he allegedly tried to use a large weapon to harm officers in a police line, to when he allegedly tried move a police barricade.

He was arrested in Georgia Monday and is expected to make his first court appearance in the Northern District of Georgia.

U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section will prosecute this case.

Anyone with tips is encouraged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov.

In the 45 months since the riot, the FBI has charged more than 1,532 people with crimes in nearly all 50 states.