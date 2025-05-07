Georgia Federation of Teachers proposing 'Parent Accountability Act'

The Brief The Georgia Federation of Teachers is proposing the "Parent Accountability Act," which would penalize parents if their child assaults a teacher, with possible fines, community service, or jail time. The measure also includes universal mental health screenings for middle schoolers, de-escalation training for staff, and parenting classes for repeat offenders. The proposal follows a national rise in violence against educators and a recent incident in DeKalb County where three students were charged with battery after attacking a teacher.



The Georgia Federation of Teachers is urging state lawmakers to take stronger action against student violence by proposing a new measure that would hold parents accountable if their child assaults a teacher.

The proposed legislation, titled the Parent Accountability Act, could include penalties such as fines, mandated community service, or even jail time for parents of students who physically attack school staff. The union says the measure is aimed at curbing rising incidents of violence in schools.

The proposal also calls for several preventative and support measures, including:

Mandatory mental health screenings for all students in grades 6 through 9.

De-escalation training for school employees.

Parenting classes for guardians of repeat offenders.

The measure could be brought before the Georgia Legislature during the next session beginning in January.

Nationally, violence and harassment against teachers has surged since the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the American Psychological Association. Locally, the issue was thrust into the spotlight again after three students in DeKalb County were charged with battery following a recent altercation with a teacher — an incident that was captured on video and widely shared on social media.

