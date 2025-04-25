DeKalb County high school students charged after fight with teacher

article

The Brief Three Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School students are facing charges of battery and disrupting public school after a officials say they started a physical altercation with a teacher. Video shared on social media showed the chaos in the DeKalb County school's hallway. The teacher has been placed on administrative aid while the investigation continues.



Three students at DeKalb County's Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. High School are facing charges after officials say they started physically fighting one of their teachers.

Officials say the fight broke out in a hallway of the school on Tuesday.

What we know:

Video shared on social media showed what appeared to be footage of the incident. In the video, a student throws a punch at a teacher before a security guard intervenes.

The footage continues with several students getting involved while others watch and cheer on the situation.

The video ends when the teacher falls to the ground as security works to hold one student down.

In a statement, DeKalb County School officials said that they are investigating the incident and that three students have been charged with battery and disrupting public school.

Officials say they plan to enforce the Code of Student Conduct for all parties involved.

The teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not shared any information about what led up to the fight or released the identity of the teacher or students reportedly involved.

What they're saying:

"The DeKalb County School District is firmly committed to maintaining learning environments free from violent behavior and will not tolerate physical altercations in our schools," district officials said.