New clear bag policy at Fayette County schools' athletic events

The Brief Fayette County Public Schools has enacted a clear bag policy for all athletic events to improve safety and speed up entry times. All bags must be transparent and made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC; exceptions apply for diaper bags and medical items, which will be inspected. The full policy and guidelines are available at www.fcboe.org/departments/athletics.



In an effort to enhance security and reduce wait times at school sports events, Fayette County Public Schools (FCPS) has implemented a clear bag policy, effective immediately.

What we know:

The new rule requires all bags brought into FCPS athletic venues to be transparent, regardless of size or style. Approved options include tote bags, backpacks, purses, waist bags, clutch bags, and storage bags, as long as they are made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC.

Diaper bags and medically necessary items will still be permitted but will undergo inspection upon entry.

For more information, the full policy is available on the school district’s website at www.fcboe.org/departments/athletics.