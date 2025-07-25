Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Savannah's Oglethorpe Mall, police say

article

The Brief Savannah police are searching for a teen they say is connected with a shooting at Oglethorpe Mall that left one woman dead and multiple people hospitalized. In the weeks after the violence, five people have been arrested in connection with the shooting. Police say that 16-year-old Franklin James is known to live around Richmond Hill and walks with a distinct limp.



Officers are searching for a teenager believed to be connected with a shooting at a Savannah-area mall earlier this month.

The shots rang out at the Oglethorpe Mall on Abercorn Extension on July 2.

The backstory:

According to police, two adults and one juvenile were injured in the shooting and taken to the hospital. Three others were taken to Memorial Health for other medical complications. WTOC reports that one woman died from heart complications after running from the violence.

The Savannah police chief told local media outlets it was a shooting between two groups, according to WTOC, WSAV and WJCL.

In the weeks following the shooting, authorities have reportedly arrested five people. They face charges that range from murder to weapons possession.

What we know:

On Thursday, the Savannah Police Department posted on Facebook that they were searching for 16-year-old Franklin James, aka Franklin Washington, is connection with the shooting.

Authorities described the teen as 5-feet-10-inches tall with a weight of around 150 pounds.

Investigators say James is known to live around Richmond Hill and walks with a distinct limp.

What you can do:

If you have any information on where James could be, please call CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020 or send an anonymous tip through the SPD mobile app.