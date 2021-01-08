Twitter bans Trump, citing risk of violent incitement
Twitter announced Friday it has permanently suspended President Donald Trump's Twitter account.
Civil rights icon Andrew Young says focus should be on Biden, not punishing Trump
Civil rights icon Andrew Young blames President Donald Trump for the violent riot at the US Capitol, but he said he would not waste valuable time trying to impeach him.
Google Play removes Parler app, Apple reportedly threatens the same
Google Play suspended the Parler app from its store, and Apple has reportedly threatened to do the same if the company does not moderate “objectionable content” within 24 hours.
Trump rails against Twitter from @POTUS handle after platform permanently suspends his account
After having his personal Twitter account permanently suspended Friday, President Donald Trump tweeted from the official government @POTUS account four times, ranting against the social media company before the tweets were removed by Twitter.
Ben & Jerry’s calls for Trump’s removal after Capitol riots, urges 25th Amendment be invoked
Vermont-based ice-cream maker Ben & Jerry's, whose founders have a history of supporting social-justice causes, have joined a growing call for President Trump to be removed from office through the invocation of the 25th Amendment following Wednesday's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.
Timeline of the pro-Trump riot at the US Capitol: How the chaos unfolded
The violent and deadly pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 marked a dark day in America.
Georgia congressman joins colleagues' efforts to remove Trump from office
Livid and still very emotional about the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, Congressman David Scott told FOX 5's Katie Beasley President Donald Trump should be removed from office for what the congressman calls a violent insurrection.
West Virginia state lawmaker charged after storming US Capitol with pro-Trump mob
A West Virginia state lawmaker has been charged with entering a restricted area of the U.S. Capitol after he livestreamed himself with rioters, the Justice Department announced Friday.
Pelosi says House will move forward on 2nd impeachment if Trump doesn’t ‘immediately resign’
Democrats are discussing whether to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump if his Cabinet doesn’t try to remove him for the mob assault on the U.S. Capitol.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski 1st Senate Republican to call for Trump’s resignation over Capitol riot
GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska has become the first Republican member of the Senate to call for President Donald Trump’s resignation.
Pelosi spoke with chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff on preventing Trump from initiating nuclear attack
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has inquired with Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff about preventing President Donald Trump from initiating a nuclear strike in the last remaining days of his presidency.
EMS report reveals ‘suspected exposure’ evident when they responded to Capitol officer who died
New details are emerging on Friday about the death of a U.S. Capitol police officer who died after an attack on the Capitol building earlier in the week.
Security concerns for Inauguration Day following pro-Trump Capitol riot
President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20 was already going to be scaled back due to the pandemic.
Biden says people responsible for Capitol officer’s death will be held accountable
President-elect Joe Biden expressed his “deep sympathy” to the family of the U.S. Capitol Police officer who died in the violent siege of the U.S. Capitol and vowed those responsible will be brought to justice.
DOJ: 13 suspects in pro-Trump Capitol riot, including man pictured behind Pelosi’s desk, federally charged
The U.S. Department of Justice said 13 suspects involved in the pro-Trump riot inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday have been charged for various crimes in federal court.
Reddit bans subreddit group ‘r/DonaldTrump’ for 'repeated policy violations' after Capitol riot
Reddit has banned the subreddit group "r/DonaldTrump" from its platform after repeated violations of its policies in recent days amid the violent breach by supporters of the president at the U.S. Capitol.
US Capitol police officer dies of injuries sustained during pro-Trump riots, officials say
One day after supporters of President Donald Trump breached the U.S. Capitol building as Congress worked to count the Electoral College votes to certify president-elect Joe Biden's win, a Capitol police officer passed away due to injuries he sustained while on-duty during the riots.
'It was like out of a bad movie': Congresswoman Jackie Speier on the pro-Trump riots
Peninsula Congresswoman Jackie Speier, no stranger to trauma and violence, described the moments leading up to and during the pro-Trump riots as she watched her colleagues debate the electoral college votes on the House floor.
Pelosi aide says laptop stolen from her office during pro-Trump riot at US Capitol
A spokesperson for Pelosi confirmed Friday that the laptop used for presentations was stolen when the pro-Trump mob stormed the U.S. Capitol.
After Capitol riot, many point out stark contrast between treatment of BLM protesters, pro-Trump mob
The violent breaching of the halls of power on Capitol Hill by insurrectionists represents one of the plainest displays of a racial double standard in modern history.