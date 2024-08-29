Forsyth man found guilty of attacking officer during Capitol riot

article

A Forsyth man has been found guilty of assaulting a police officer during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

On Thursday, a U.S. District judge convicted 50-year-old Michael Bradley of multiple felony and misdemeanor offenses, including civil disorder; assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon, and engaging in physical violence in a restricted building with a deadly or dangerous weapon.

According to the FBI, Bradley was spotted on the day of the riots entering the Capitol between 4 and 4:30 p.m. while carrying a baton.

At some point, officials say Bradley, who was given the nickname "CommanderCamo," was spotted raising his baton while approaching officers in the Lower West Terrace Tunnel of the Capitol Complex, but he retreated after he was sprayed with a chemical agent.

(FBI)

A short time later, videos showed Bradley returning to the Tunnel and swinging his baton to try and hit police officers, the FBI said.

The FBI began looking into Bradley after receiving an anonymous tip that said they overheard him and one of his friends bragging about how they were at the Capitol and attacking police officers.

After searching Bradley's Facebook account, investigators found a picture of Bradley and the friend posted on Jan. 5, 2021, with the caption "D.C. bound. Over the hill soldiers."

Bradly was arrested on Sept. 7, 2023, in Forsyth.

His sentencing is set for Dec. 17.