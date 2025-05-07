Georgia lawyer moves to expand lawsuit over revoked student visas

article

The Brief Georgia immigration attorney Charles Kuck is seeking to turn his lawsuit over revoked student visas into a class-action case that could include thousands of international students. Nearly 30 Georgia residents are already part of the lawsuit, which challenges the Trump administration’s visa revocation actions. A judge recently granted a preliminary injunction in Kuck’s favor, halting additional student visa revocations for now.



A Georgia-based immigration attorney is taking steps to expand a legal battle over revoked student visas, a move that could affect thousands of international students across the country.

Attorney Charles Kuck says he has filed a motion to convert his ongoing case into a class-action lawsuit, potentially adding thousands of plaintiffs who have had their visas revoked by the Trump administration. The case initially focused on 133 international students, including nearly 30 from Georgia who have already joined the suit.

On Friday, a Georgia judge issued a preliminary injunction in favor of Kuck, extending a temporary restraining order to prevent further student visa revocations while the legal proceedings continue.

The lawsuit challenges the legality of the federal government’s decision to revoke student visas en masse, which Kuck argues was done without due process. The outcome could have major implications for international students currently in the U.S. or hoping to return.

