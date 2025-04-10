Four Emory University students faces immigration record termination

The Brief Emory University discovered that SEVIS records for three alumni and one current student were unexpectedly terminated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, affecting their legal immigration status. The termination of SEVIS records can lead to immediate loss of legal status, requiring affected individuals to leave the U.S. or apply for reinstatement, raising concerns about federal actions impacting noncitizen students. Emory's ISSS is providing support to affected individuals and has created a FAQ document to assist with immigration compliance, while the university continues to monitor the situation closely.



Emory University confirmed that four members of its international community have been affected by the unexpected termination of their immigration records by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The incident raises concerns about the legal status of students and alumni in the U.S. on student visas.

What we know:

According to a message sent Thursday by Interim Provost Lanny S. Liebeskind, Emory’s Office of International Student and Scholar Services (ISSS) discovered on April 8 that SEVIS records for three alumni and one current student had been terminated without prior warning. The alumni were still under Emory’s immigration sponsorship as part of their post-graduation practical training, while the student remains enrolled at the university.

Dig deeper:

The SEVIS system, or Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, is a federal database used to monitor international students and scholars on F-1 and J-1 visas. Termination of a SEVIS record typically results in the immediate loss of legal immigration status and can trigger significant consequences, including the need to leave the country or apply for reinstatement.

The incident follows similar terminations reported at other U.S. universities, highlighting growing concern over federal actions impacting noncitizen students.

What they're saying:

"Upon learning of these terminations, ISSS reached out to the affected individuals to provide support," the university said.

Emory officials say they are continuing to monitor the situation closely and have pledged to communicate directly with any additional students or scholars who may be affected.

ISSS, part of the Global Engagement office led by Vice Provost Jane Gatewood, has also created a Frequently Asked Questions document to assist those navigating the complexities of international travel and immigration compliance.

"As we continue to navigate this rapidly changing environment together, please strive to take care of yourselves and each other," Liebeskind wrote. "Remember that Emory has resources to support your well-being."