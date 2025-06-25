Ruh-roh! 'Scooby-Doo' breaks into Alabama store, bypasses snacks
DUNCANVILLE, Ala. - Alabama police are asking, "Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you?" It comes after the crime-fighting pup was seen breaking into a convenience store, and not for the Scooby Snacks, police say.
What they're saying:
"Hey gang! We need your help solving a mystery," the Tuscaloosa Police Department posted on its Facebook page.
What we know:
Images released by the police show Scooby-Doo making his way through the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.
The suspect took cash and coins, police say, but left the snacks behind.
The Tuscaloosa Police Department released this image showing a person dressed as Scooby-Doo breaking into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville on June 22, 2025. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)
What we don't know:
Of course, just like the show, the police say this crook is just someone in disguise.
Authorities say the man stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall.
No word on if he used the Mystery Machine or another vehicle to escape.
What you can do:
Police warn the public not to attempt to throw a net over this crook or engage in a 1970s-style psychedelic chase scene with groovy music through haunted amusement parks, abandoned mansions, or spooky swamps.
Instead, authorities ask tipsters to call 205-349-2121, and officers will unmask the crook themselves.
The Source: The Tuscaloosa Police Department provided the details for this article. This story is being reported out of Atlanta.