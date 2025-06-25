Ruh-roh! 'Scooby-Doo' breaks into Alabama store, bypasses snacks

article

Alabama police are asking, "Scooby Dooby Doo, where are you?" It comes after the crime-fighting pup was seen breaking into a convenience store, and not for the Scooby Snacks, police say.

What they're saying:

"Hey gang! We need your help solving a mystery," the Tuscaloosa Police Department posted on its Facebook page.

What we know:

Images released by the police show Scooby-Doo making his way through the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville at around 3:45 a.m. on Sunday.

The suspect took cash and coins, police say, but left the snacks behind.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department released this image showing a person dressed as Scooby-Doo breaking into the Quick Stop on Highway 82 in Duncanville on June 22, 2025. (Tuscaloosa Police Department)

What we don't know:

Of course, just like the show, the police say this crook is just someone in disguise.

Authorities say the man stands around 5 feet 9 inches tall.

No word on if he used the Mystery Machine or another vehicle to escape.

What you can do:

Police warn the public not to attempt to throw a net over this crook or engage in a 1970s-style psychedelic chase scene with groovy music through haunted amusement parks, abandoned mansions, or spooky swamps.

Instead, authorities ask tipsters to call 205-349-2121, and officers will unmask the crook themselves.