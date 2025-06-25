Marine Corp announces Fleet Week Atlanta this Labor Day weekend

article

The Brief Fleet Week Atlanta will feature military aircraft, equipment displays, musical performances, and community outreach events from Aug. 27 to Sept. 1. Atlanta is one of six cities selected for Marine Week events in 2025, part of a yearlong campaign celebrating 250 years of Marine Corps service. During Labor Day weekend, Marines will engage with the public through static displays, performances, and community service projects.



The U.S. Marine Corps will bring its milestone anniversary celebration to Atlanta this Labor Day weekend as part of a nationwide campaign marking a quarter-millennium of service.

What we know:

Fleet Week Atlanta, scheduled for Aug. 27 through Sept. 1, will feature military aircraft, equipment displays, musical performances, and community outreach events across the city. The announcement was made on Tuesday as the Corps continues its tribute to "250 Years of Honor, Courage, and Commitment."

Atlanta is one of six major cities selected to host Marine Week events in 2025, along with Los Angeles, Nashville, Chicago, Boston, and Philadelphia. The yearlong campaign began with a lead role in the Super Bowl flyover and will conclude in November with the Commandant’s Birthday Ball in Washington, D.C.

During Labor Day weekend, Marines will offer static displays of military equipment, performances by military bands, and opportunities for the public to engage with active-duty service members. They’ll also participate in community service projects across the metro area.

What they're saying:

"This momentous occasion will unite the spirit of Atlanta with the steadfast commitment of our Marines," the Corps said in a statement. "Together, we will celebrate 250 years of winning our nation’s battles."

What you can do:

More information and event updates will be posted at www.marines.mil/Marines250.