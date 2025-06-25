Expand / Collapse search
WATCH: Fayette County deputy uses drone to wrangle cow, donkey

By
Published  June 25, 2025 7:22pm EDT
Fayette County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Fayette County Sheriff's Office uses drone to save horse, donkey

Fayette County Sheriff's Office uses drone to save horse, donkey

The two animals are known for causing trouble in their neighborhood. This time, it happened next to the busy State Road 92.

The Brief

    • The best friends, Canelo the donkey and Mariposa the cow, are often up to something, according to their owner.
    • They escaped on June 3 and ended up near the busy State Road 92.
    • Deputy Chris Stapleton responded to the call and used his drone to steer them home. 

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - Fayette County sheriff's deputies used a drone to get a donkey and cow back where they belong.

What we know:

The two escaped on June 3, and it turns out not to be the first time.

The best friends, Canelo the donkey and Mariposa the cow, are often up to something, according to their owner.

Calls to 911 started coming in about livestock near State Road 92 after sunset. The road is busy, so deputies said take the matter seriously.  

Deputy Chris Stapleton responded to the call. When he got to the area, he couldn't see anything.

Drone footage of the pair near the road. Courtesy of the Fayette County Sheriff's Office. 

"I couldn’t find them. But the sheriff’s office gives me tools to use every day.  And one of them is the drone.  And it has a FLIR system on it, and it’s nice," said Stapleton. "So, I told my supervisor, I’m about to go airborne. I’m going to see if I can find the animals five feet from the road."

Deputy Stapleton lowered his drone for a better view, and that’s when he discovered his drone was more cowboy than he realized.  

The distinctive buzz of the props sent Canelo and Mariposa hoofing it home.

After a night on the run from Johnny Law, Canelo and Mariposa were utterly eager to be led by their owners back to their pasture across the road -- all closely watched from the sky by Stapleton and his drone.

What's next:

They are back home now -- until their next adventure.

The Source: Information from this article came from FOX 5's Doug Evans reporting in Fayette County. The Fayette County Sheriff's Office provided the drone video to Evans. 

