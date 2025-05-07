Pebblebrook's Sonic Edge wins national a cappella title on Broadway

article

A Cobb County performing arts magnet school earned national recognition after one of its student ensembles claimed the top prize at a prestigious high school a cappella competition — and did it on Broadway.

What we know:

The Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts (CCCEPA), based at Pebblebrook High School, is celebrating a major milestone after its 16-member a cappella ensemble, Sonic Edge, was named the national champion at the Varsity Vocals International Championship of High School A Cappella (ICHSA). The group beat out more than 200 competing ensembles and over 3,100 students nationwide in what was their first competitive season.

The path to victory wasn’t easy. Sonic Edge began their journey with regional competitions in Tennessee and Florida and only advanced to the finals in New York City after submitting a wildcard video entry. They placed third at the Winter Park semifinals, earning them a last-chance opportunity that ultimately led to the national stage.

In addition to winning the overall title, the ensemble also took home individual awards. Sydney Gruver was named Outstanding Soloist for the song "Uninvited," while Amber Lowe won Outstanding Vocal Percussion for the group’s full performance set.

What they're saying:

Director Robert Connor, who leads CCCEPA, credited the program’s high expectations and inclusive culture for the students’ success.

Founded as a performing arts magnet within the Cobb County School District, CCCEPA offers focused study in drama, dance, technical theatre, and choral/vocal music. Connor said this win is a clear sign that the school’s long-standing tradition of excellence is back in full swing following pandemic-era disruptions.

Behind the scenes, parents, faculty, and community supporters played a key role in Sonic Edge’s achievement — assisting with travel planning, fundraising, and technical support. The Georgia Aquarium was among the sponsors that helped raise money for the group’s trip to New York.