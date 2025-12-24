Traffic incident closes all lanes of I-20 in Conyers Wednesday morning

article

The Brief Multiple I-20 eastbound lanes shut down near West Avenue in Conyers Multi-vehicle crash reported by GDOT At least one person airlifted to the hospital



Multiple lanes of Interstate 20 eastbound were shut down early this morning in Conyers following a traffic incident near West Avenue, causing significant delays for commuters.

What we know:

According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, the crash involved multiple vehicles and happened just past the West Avenue exit. At least one person was seriously injured and transported to a hospital by medical helicopter.

Drivers were urged to use caution and consider alternate routes while conditions improve.

What we don't know:

At this time, we do not know what caused the crash or who was injured. FOX 5 Atlanta is waiting for more information from officials. Check back for an update to this story.