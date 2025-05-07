Three 17-year-olds shot in 24-hour period in metro Atlanta area

The Brief A 17-year-old, identified as Etienne Boakye of Covington, was killed and a 23-year-old critically injured in a shooting in Monroe. Two other 17-year-olds were shot in separate incidents in southwest and southeast Atlanta; both are expected to recover. Police are still investigating all three shootings and have not released information about any suspects.



A series of shootings involving 17-year-olds unfolded across metro Atlanta and surrounding areas in less than 24 hours earlier this week, leaving one teen dead and two others recovering from gunshot wounds.

What we know:

The violence spanned multiple locations — from the city of Monroe in Walton County to neighborhoods in southwest and southeast Atlanta.

The first incident occurred in Monroe, where police say a 17-year-old and a 23-year-old were shot. The teen, identified as Etienne Boakye of Covington, died from his injuries. The second victim remains in critical condition.

RELATED: 1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in Monroe, police say

Later in the day, another 17-year-old was shot in the chest at the Century Oaks apartment complex on Fairburn Road in southwest Atlanta. According to Atlanta Police, the teen was alert and breathing when transported to the hospital.

RELATED: Teen injured in southwest Atlanta shooting | What we know

Roughly four hours later, a 17-year-old girl was shot along Jonesboro Road in southeast Atlanta. Responding officers found a trail of blood but no victim at the scene. Investigators later learned she had been taken to the hospital by private vehicle and is expected to recover.

RELATED: 17-year-old female shot Monday night on Jonesboro Road, police say

What we don't know:

As of Wednesday, authorities have not released details about potential suspects in any of the three cases. All investigations remain active.