1 dead, 1 injured after overnight shooting in Monroe, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old identified as Etienne Boakye was fatally shot early Tuesday morning on Lacy Street in Monroe; a second victim, 23-year-old Jazaier Burgess, was critically injured. Monroe Police responded to two separate locations around 1 a.m., though both shootings are believed to have occurred on Lacy Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the ongoing investigation, and police are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Mitch Studdard.



A deadly overnight shooting in Monroe has left a 17-year-old dead and a 23-year-old man critically injured, according to the Monroe Police Department.

What we know:

Just after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 6, officers responded to a report of a gunshot victim in the area of Lacy Street. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Etienne Boakye of Covington suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite efforts to save him, Boakye died from his injuries at the scene.

Shortly afterward, police were alerted to a second gunshot victim at the intersection of Pine Park Street and Knight Street. That victim, 23-year-old Jazaier Burgess of Monroe, was transported to an Atlanta-area hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe both shootings occurred on Lacy Street. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to assist with the case, which remains active and ongoing.

What you can do:

Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact Detective Mitch Studdard at (678) 283-5422 or via email at mstuddard@monroega.gov.