Teen injured in southwest Atlanta shooting | What we know
Atlanta police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex off Fairburn Road on May 6, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - Police are investigating a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.
The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. at the Century Oaks Apartments located at 320 Fairburn Road SW.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 17-year-old boy at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.
The young man was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to a nearby hospital.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not been released.
There is currently no information available regarding the shooter.
The case remains under investigation by the APD Aggravated Assault Unit.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. This story has been updated since it was originally published to add new details.