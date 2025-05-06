Teen injured in southwest Atlanta shooting | What we know

Image 1 of 8 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a shooting at an apartment complex off Fairburn Road on May 6, 2025. (FOX 5)

Police are investigating a shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex that occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 4:30 p.m. at the Century Oaks Apartments located at 320 Fairburn Road SW.

What we know:

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers found a 17-year-old boy at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his chest.

The young man was alert, conscious, and breathing when he was taken to a nearby hospital.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is currently no information available regarding the shooter.

The case remains under investigation by the APD Aggravated Assault Unit.