17-year-old female shot Monday night on Jonesboro Road, police say

The Brief A 17-year-old female was shot Monday night at 2980 Jonesboro Road SE in Atlanta and later taken to the hospital. Police responded around 8:38 p.m. and found a trail of blood at the scene but no victim, learning she had self-transported to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities caution that the information is preliminary and subject to change.



Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old female injured Monday night.

What we know:

According to a preliminary report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 8:38 p.m. on May 5 to a location at 2980 Jonesboro Road SE after receiving a call about a person shot. When they arrived, officers found a trail of blood on the concrete outside the building but did not locate the victim at the scene.

Investigators later learned the teen had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. She is reported to be stable. Her exact condition is unknown.

What's next:

The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any information about a suspect or motive. Authorities note that the details are preliminary and could change as more information becomes available.