17-year-old female shot Monday night on Jonesboro Road, police say
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old female injured Monday night.
What we know:
According to a preliminary report from the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded around 8:38 p.m. on May 5 to a location at 2980 Jonesboro Road SE after receiving a call about a person shot. When they arrived, officers found a trail of blood on the concrete outside the building but did not locate the victim at the scene.
Investigators later learned the teen had been taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. She is reported to be stable. Her exact condition is unknown.
What's next:
The investigation is ongoing, and police have not released any information about a suspect or motive. Authorities note that the details are preliminary and could change as more information becomes available.