MARTA launches new merch store for transit fans

Metro Atlanta residents can now ride in style with the launch of MARTA's new online merchandise store.

The site allows MARTA fans to express their transit pride with branded apparel and accessories.

MARTA says the site will be updated monthly with new products and seasonal items, including the agency's popular ugly holiday sweaters.

"Whenever I wear my MARTA gear, I hear from people who love it and wish they had their own," said MARTA General Manager and CEO Collie Greenwood. "This is a perfect way to share our pride in the MARTA brand and connect with the communities we serve."

(MARTA)

The site also offers mini pylon signs for all the MARTA stations, which cost $65 each. There are also wall clocks, shower liners that have MARTA trains on them, and bath mats shaped like Breeze Cards.

You can check out all the merchandise on the MARTA Merch website.